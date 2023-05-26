iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Shares Down 0.3%

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating) traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $50.27 and last traded at $50.29. 1,905,506 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 1,820,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.45.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.69.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. This is a positive change from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 53.9% during the first quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank increased its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 30.4% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 18,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 14.4% in the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 5,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 282,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,474,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

