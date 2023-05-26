iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Shares Down 0.3%

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating) traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $50.27 and last traded at $50.29. 1,905,506 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 1,820,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.45.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.69.
iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. This is a positive change from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.
About iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
