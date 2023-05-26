iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:IEI)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors bought 13,745 put options on the company. This is an increase of 321% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,263 put options.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $115.77. 579,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,866,828. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $112.26 and a twelve month high of $121.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.84.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.201 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.
Institutional Trading of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF
About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI)
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
- Hot Inflation, What It Means For The Summer Rally
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.