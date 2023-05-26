iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:IEI)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors bought 13,745 put options on the company. This is an increase of 321% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,263 put options.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $115.77. 579,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,866,828. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $112.26 and a twelve month high of $121.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.84.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.201 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

Institutional Trading of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IEI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 924.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,260,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,151 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14,820.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,805,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,975 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,077,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,701 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,855,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,103,000 after buying an additional 1,211,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 477.2% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,236,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,098,000 after buying an additional 1,022,527 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

