iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of iPower (NASDAQ:IPW – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

iPower Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ IPW opened at $0.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.64. iPower has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Institutional Trading of iPower

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iPower in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in iPower during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iPower by 409.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 284,391 shares during the last quarter. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iPower Company Profile

iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of hydroponics equipment and accessories for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. It offers advanced indoor and greenhouse grow-light systems, ventilation systems, activated carbon filters, nutrients, growing media, hydroponic water-resistant grow tents, trimming machines, pumps, and accessories for hydroponic gardening; general gardening products, including environmental sensors and controls; and home products, which comprise commercial fans, floor and wall fans, storage and shelving units, and chairs.

