InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

InVivo Therapeutics Price Performance

InVivo Therapeutics stock opened at $1.33 on Wednesday. InVivo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $13.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InVivo Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of InVivo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in InVivo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in InVivo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in InVivo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in InVivo Therapeutics by 182.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 27,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

InVivo Therapeutics Company Profile

Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. operates as a research and clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries. Its clinical development program is the Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, which is an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord.

