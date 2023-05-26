Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU) Short Interest Update

Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 90.2% from the April 30th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 778,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Investview Price Performance

OTCMKTS:INVU remained flat at $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday. 432,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,143. Investview has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.02.

Investview (OTCMKTS:INVU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.34 million during the quarter.

About Investview

InvestView, Inc is a financial technology (FinTech) services company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services to individuals, investors, and financial institutions. It offers financial education, current market research, and technology. Its services include basic financial educational, expense and debt reduction tools, research, newsletter alerts, and live education rooms that include instruction on the subjects of equities, options, Forex, ETFs, binary options, crowd funding, and the emerging Crypto currency market.

