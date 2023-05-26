Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCB) Short Interest Down 87.8% in May

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 87.8% from the April 30th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I by 4,722.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I in the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. 61.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I Stock Performance

NASDAQ IVCB remained flat at $10.60 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1,259,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,815. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.39. Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $11.39.

About Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other transaction with one or more businesses or assets in the business services, consumer and lifestyle, niche manufacturing, and technology sectors in Western Europe.

