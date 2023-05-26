Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI) Shares Down 1.6%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $93.43 and last traded at $93.71. Approximately 730 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 3,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.19.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.82 million, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.24.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a $0.169 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $467,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 102,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,765,000 after purchasing an additional 8,319 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,443,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 192.6% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Industrials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Industrials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States industrial companies.

