Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI) Shares Down 1.6%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $93.43 and last traded at $93.71. Approximately 730 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 3,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.19.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.82 million, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.24.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a $0.169 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th.
Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF
About Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF
PowerShares S&P SmallCap Industrials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Industrials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States industrial companies.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (PSCI)
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
- Hot Inflation, What It Means For The Summer Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.