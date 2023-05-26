Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is J.Safra Asset Management Corp’s 3rd Largest Position

J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 196.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 249,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,490 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 11.7% of J.Safra Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. J.Safra Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $66,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First American Trust FSB lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 487.1% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,924,000 after buying an additional 27,805 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 18,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 8,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 156,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,673,000 after purchasing an additional 6,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ stock traded up $7.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $347.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,316,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,152,027. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $324.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $312.23. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $347.61.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a $0.472 dividend. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.