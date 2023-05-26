Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Trading Down 1.2%

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Rating) traded down 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.44 and last traded at $24.51. 69,685 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 138,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.81.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.04.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a $0.049 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $15,860,000. Goldstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $5,526,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,070,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,590,000 after buying an additional 162,711 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,601,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 640,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,312,000 after buying an additional 75,765 shares in the last quarter.

