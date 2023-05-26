Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) Sets New 12-Month High at $147.57

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $147.57 and last traded at $147.56, with a volume of 8579 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $143.97.

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $554.83 million, a P/E ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $141.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 332.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after buying an additional 5,177 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $871,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000.

About Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF

The Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (PNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Internet index, a modified-market-cap-weighted index of Internet companies listed in the US. PNQI was launched on Jun 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

