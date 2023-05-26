Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) Trading Down 1.4%

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $29.16 and last traded at $29.22. Approximately 23,992 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 19,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.62.
Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Trading Up 1.4 %
The firm has a market cap of $134.68 million, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.75.
Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. This is an increase from Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th.
About Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF
PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange.
