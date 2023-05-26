Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ) Shares Down 0.7%

Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $65.51 and last traded at $65.51. 1,311 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 1,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.94.
Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.54 million, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.29.
Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th.
About Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF
PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer companies.
