Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ) Shares Down 0.7%

Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $65.51 and last traded at $65.51. 1,311 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 1,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.94.

Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.54 million, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.29.

Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF

About Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEZ. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its position in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 88.7% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 9,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 4,628 shares during the period.

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer companies.

