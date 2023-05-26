Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 86.7% from the April 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PYZ. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $730,000. SFG Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 1,380.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after acquiring an additional 54,917 shares during the period.

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.10. 8,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,166. The company has a market cap of $149.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.71. Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $93.13.

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th.

The Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (PYZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of US basic materials firms selected and weighted by price momentum. PYZ was launched on Oct 12, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

