Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.80

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.80 and last traded at $6.90, with a volume of 210299 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.12.

Several research firms recently commented on LUNR. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Intuitive Machines in a research note on Friday, May 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Machines from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Intuitive Machines in a report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.24.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CPMG Inc purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,270,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Intuitive Machines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,888,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,549,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,430,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,620,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Inflection Point Acquisition Corp.

