Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Releases Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.43-$1.48 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.63 billion-$2.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.45 billion. Intuit also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $14.20-$14.25 EPS.

Shares of Intuit stock traded up $10.59 on Friday, reaching $423.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,966,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,633,282. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $118.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.53, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $433.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $412.09. Intuit has a 52-week low of $352.63 and a 52-week high of $490.83.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.62. Intuit had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Intuit will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 39.39%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on INTU shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Intuit from $462.00 to $485.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $510.00 to $497.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $465.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $491.35.

In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total value of $206,580.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,837.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total transaction of $229,652.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,863. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total transaction of $206,580.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,781 shares in the company, valued at $735,837.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,328 shares of company stock valued at $3,019,323. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 806 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its position in shares of Intuit by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 1,548 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 675 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

