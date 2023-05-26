Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Short Interest Down 71.9% in May

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 71.9% from the April 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Intertek Group Price Performance

Shares of IKTSY stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.14. 1,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,784. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.63. Intertek Group has a 12-month low of $39.79 and a 12-month high of $59.85.

Intertek Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.8454 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is a positive change from Intertek Group’s previous dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Intertek Group

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Intertek Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Intertek Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Intertek Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5,390.00.

Intertek Group Plc engages in the provision of assurance,a testing, inspection and certification services to industries worldwide. It offers services from auditing and inspection, training, advisory, quality assurance and certification. It operates through following segments: Products, Trade, and Resources.

