Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Intertek Group (LON:ITRK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by Barclays in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 4,400 ($54.73) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ITRK. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 3,900 ($48.51) target price on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Thursday. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised shares of Intertek Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,017 ($62.40) target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intertek Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,283.40 ($53.28).

ITRK stock traded up GBX 8.60 ($0.11) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 4,226.60 ($52.57). 396,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,151. Intertek Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,485 ($43.35) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,757 ($59.17). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4,089.98 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4,145.24. The stock has a market cap of £6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,374.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.83.

In related news, insider Andrew Martin bought 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 4,082 ($50.77) per share, with a total value of £18,369 ($22,847.01). 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

