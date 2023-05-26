Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at Robert W. Baird

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $35.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ICPT. Raymond James cut Intercept Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. HC Wainwright cut Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercept Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.27.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ICPT opened at $9.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.98. The company has a market cap of $406.48 million, a PE ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.26. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $21.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Intercept Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ICPT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $77.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.89 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 53.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 305,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after buying an additional 106,655 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 46.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,261 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,389,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,873,000 after buying an additional 417,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA, which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

