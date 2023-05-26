Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.11.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ICPT. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Securities boosted their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 305,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after acquiring an additional 106,655 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 5,261 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,389,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,873,000 after acquiring an additional 417,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ICPT stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $21.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.25 and its 200 day moving average is $15.98. The firm has a market cap of $406.48 million, a P/E ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.26.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $77.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.89 million. Research analysts predict that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA, which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

