Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) is Granite Investment Partners LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Granite Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 344,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,652 shares during the period. Inter Parfums accounts for 1.4% of Granite Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 1.08% of Inter Parfums worth $33,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter valued at $350,862,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Inter Parfums by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.41% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Stock Performance

NASDAQ IPAR traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $129.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,635. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.52 and a 12 month high of $161.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.06.

Inter Parfums Increases Dividend

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $311.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.07 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is an increase from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is currently 57.34%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.99, for a total value of $111,192.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Inter Parfums news, Director Gilbert Harrison sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.50, for a total value of $171,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 750 shares in the company, valued at $103,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 800 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.99, for a total value of $111,192.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,550 shares of company stock valued at $351,567 in the last quarter. 44.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on IPAR. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Inter Parfums from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. BWS Financial lifted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Inter Parfums from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Inter Parfums from $176.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.25.

Inter Parfums Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

