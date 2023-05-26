Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1.62

Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1.62 and last traded at C$1.54, with a volume of 33270 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.62.

A number of research analysts have commented on ITR shares. Pi Financial reduced their price target on shares of Integra Resources from C$2.45 to C$1.45 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Cormark set a C$2.35 target price on shares of Integra Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Integra Resources from C$3.00 to C$2.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.22.

Integra Resources Stock Up 148.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$264.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.55.

Integra Resources ( CVE:ITR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 17th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.11). On average, research analysts predict that Integra Resources Corp. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. It primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 790 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,673 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

