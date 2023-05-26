Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Rating Reiterated by 22nd Century Group

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “downgrade” rating restated by equities researchers at 22nd Century Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Integra LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. TheStreet lowered Integra LifeSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.14.

Integra LifeSciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IART traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $38.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,940. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.15. Integra LifeSciences has a one year low of $37.90 and a one year high of $62.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The life sciences company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $380.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.21 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 3,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $214,719.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,485. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Integra LifeSciences news, EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 1,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total value of $100,056.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,334.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 3,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $214,719.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integra LifeSciences

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 118.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 641 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 631 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Integra LifeSciences by 3,103.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 865 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of regenerative tissue technologies and neurological solutions dedicated to limiting uncertainty for clinicians. It operates under the Codman Specialty Surgical (CSS) and Tissue Technologies (TT) segments. The CSS segment includes technologies and instrumentation used for neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology.

Featured Stories

