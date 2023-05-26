Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has $39.00 price objective on the life sciences company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $59.00.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on IART. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.14.

Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $38.48 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Integra LifeSciences has a one year low of $38.13 and a one year high of $62.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15.

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The life sciences company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $380.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 3,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $214,719.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,060,485. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Integra LifeSciences news, EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 1,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total transaction of $100,056.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,563,334.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 3,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $214,719.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IART. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Integra LifeSciences by 24.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,457 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after buying an additional 7,971 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Integra LifeSciences by 33.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,096 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after buying an additional 11,796 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Integra LifeSciences by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,696 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Integra LifeSciences by 8.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,012 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Integra LifeSciences by 6.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,207 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of regenerative tissue technologies and neurological solutions dedicated to limiting uncertainty for clinicians. It operates under the Codman Specialty Surgical (CSS) and Tissue Technologies (TT) segments. The CSS segment includes technologies and instrumentation used for neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology.

