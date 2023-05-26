Inspired (LON:INSE) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Inspired (LON:INSE – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Digital Look reports.

Inspired Price Performance

Inspired stock opened at GBX 12.10 ($0.15) on Monday. Inspired has a 52 week low of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) and a 52 week high of GBX 14.60 ($0.18). The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 10.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 9.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £118.45 million, a PE ratio of 70.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Get Inspired alerts:

Inspired Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a GBX 0.14 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from Inspired’s previous dividend of $0.13. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%.

Inspired Company Profile

Inspired Plc provides energy consultancy services to corporate business energy users in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company operates through three segments: Inspired Energy Solutions, Inspired ESG Solutions, and Inspired Software Solutions. Its energy solutions include energy assurance and energy optimization services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inspired Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspired and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.