Insider Selling: SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES) CFO Sells 10,530 Shares of Stock

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SESGet Rating) CFO Jing Nealis sold 10,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total value of $15,479.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,586,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,332,396.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jing Nealis also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, April 28th, Jing Nealis sold 31,963 shares of SES AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total value of $52,738.95.
  • On Wednesday, April 26th, Jing Nealis sold 14,271 shares of SES AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total value of $24,260.70.
  • On Friday, March 17th, Jing Nealis sold 11,495 shares of SES AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total value of $30,806.60.

SES AI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SES opened at $1.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.15. SES AI Co. has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $7.21.

SES AI (NYSE:SESGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that SES AI Co. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SES AI

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in SES AI during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in SES AI during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in SES AI during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in SES AI during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SES AI during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on SES AI from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

SES AI Company Profile



SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

