Insider Selling: SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES) CFO Sells 10,530 Shares of Stock

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Rating) CFO Jing Nealis sold 10,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total value of $15,479.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,586,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,332,396.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Jing Nealis also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, April 28th, Jing Nealis sold 31,963 shares of SES AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total value of $52,738.95.
- On Wednesday, April 26th, Jing Nealis sold 14,271 shares of SES AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total value of $24,260.70.
- On Friday, March 17th, Jing Nealis sold 11,495 shares of SES AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total value of $30,806.60.
SES AI Price Performance
Shares of NYSE SES opened at $1.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.15. SES AI Co. has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $7.21.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SES AI
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in SES AI during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in SES AI during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in SES AI during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in SES AI during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SES AI during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 27.39% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on SES AI from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.
SES AI Company Profile
SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.
