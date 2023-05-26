Insider Selling: ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Insider Sells $137,176.59 in Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) insider Lara Caimi sold 267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.77, for a total transaction of $137,176.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,349.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Lara Caimi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ServiceNow alerts:

On Monday, February 27th, Lara Caimi sold 2,975 shares of ServiceNow stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.58, for a total transaction of $1,283,950.50.

ServiceNow Trading Up 5.8 %

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $531.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $108.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 271.32, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $462.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $433.12. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $337.00 and a 52 week high of $539.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ServiceNow

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $548.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. BNP Paribas raised shares of ServiceNow from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $410.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $511.00 to $518.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.70.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Hampshire Trust boosted its position in ServiceNow by 4.0% during the first quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 1.4% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in ServiceNow by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,454 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 2.7% during the first quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Mirova boosted its position in ServiceNow by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirova now owns 2,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.