Insider Selling: Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) SVP Sells 3,487 Shares of Stock

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 3,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total transaction of $216,507.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,375.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:STX traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.29. The stock had a trading volume of 3,603,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,459,680. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a one year low of $47.47 and a one year high of $88.25. The company has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.56 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.07 and its 200-day moving average is $59.85.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The data storage provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.49). Seagate Technology had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 69.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -333.33%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on STX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seagate Technology

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the first quarter worth $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Seagate Technology by 102.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

Further Reading

