Insider Selling: Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRY) Major Shareholder Sells $850,000.00 in Stock

Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRY – Get Rating) major shareholder Eurasia Assets Ltd. Woodford sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.34, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,118,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,440,207.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lottery.com Stock Performance

Lottery.com stock opened at $0.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.38. Lottery.com Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $1.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LTRY. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Lottery.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Lottery.com by 177.6% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 500,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 320,195 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Lottery.com by 142.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,290,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 758,217 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Lottery.com by 3,714.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 92,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Lottery.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $327,000. 7.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lottery.com Company Profile

Lottery.com Inc, a technology company, operates B2C platform that enable players to remotely purchase legally sanctioned lottery games in the United States and internationally. It offers domestic and international lottery products and services. The company also provides affiliate marketing services under the LotteryLink brand; and delivers lottery data, such as winning numbers and results to approximately 400 digital publishers and media organizations.

