Insider Selling: HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) CFO Sells $557,629.11 in Stock

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) CFO James Mark Harmsworth sold 9,963 shares of HCI Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $557,629.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,893 shares in the company, valued at $1,952,961.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

James Mark Harmsworth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 19th, James Mark Harmsworth sold 5,037 shares of HCI Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $283,986.06.

NYSE HCI opened at $55.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.38. HCI Group, Inc. has a one year low of $27.65 and a one year high of $73.16. The firm has a market cap of $476.01 million, a PE ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

HCI Group ( NYSE:HCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.42. HCI Group had a negative return on equity of 20.54% and a negative net margin of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $119.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.32 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HCI Group, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -32.13%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HCI shares. Compass Point raised their target price on HCI Group from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on HCI Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of HCI Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCI. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of HCI Group by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 377,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,942,000 after acquiring an additional 171,166 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of HCI Group in the 1st quarter valued at $8,558,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HCI Group by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 532,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,548,000 after purchasing an additional 136,058 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HCI Group in the 1st quarter worth $5,632,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of HCI Group by 859.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,983,000 after purchasing an additional 99,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

HCI Group, Inc engages in the business of property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology. It operates through the following segments: Insurance Operations, Real Estate, and Corporate and Others. The Insurance Operations segment includes the property and casualty insurance division and reinsurance division.

