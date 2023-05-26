Insider Selling: Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) CEO Sells $364,143.39 in Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $364,143.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,657,738.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Andrew Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 24th, Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.92, for a total transaction of $644,600.00.

On Thursday, March 30th, Andrew Wilson sold 5,840 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $700,800.00.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Electronic Arts stock opened at $125.40 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.53 and a 52-week high of $142.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.69, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($1.35). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 26.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on EA shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $141.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,382,000. Amundi increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 6,569,700 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $827,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,594 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 91.5% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,910,863 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $350,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,068 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,193,059 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $390,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 272.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,609,257 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $186,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Featured Articles

