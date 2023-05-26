Insider Selling: Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) CFO Sells 2,566 Shares of Stock

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) CFO Gary Merrill sold 2,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.17, for a total transaction of $172,358.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,438,849.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Gary Merrill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 18th, Gary Merrill sold 2,235 shares of Commvault Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total transaction of $143,665.80.

On Monday, March 6th, Gary Merrill sold 4,492 shares of Commvault Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total transaction of $264,668.64.

Commvault Systems Stock Performance

Commvault Systems stock opened at $68.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -84.75, a P/E/G ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.32. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.26 and a twelve month high of $69.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVLT. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Commvault Systems by 113.5% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,170,171 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,534,000 after buying an additional 621,967 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 268.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 808,162 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,785,000 after purchasing an additional 588,533 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the 4th quarter worth $24,386,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 119.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 587,148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,958,000 after purchasing an additional 319,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 471.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 346,404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,768,000 after purchasing an additional 285,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.20.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. Its products include Data Protection and insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, NJ.

