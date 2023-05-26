Insider Selling: Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) CFO Sells 8,704 Shares of Stock

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) CFO Michelle Gilson sold 8,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $369,571.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,485 shares in the company, valued at $657,493.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Arcellx Price Performance
NASDAQ ACLX traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $42.82. The stock had a trading volume of 276,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,050. Arcellx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.44 and a 52-week high of $48.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.87 and a beta of -0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.49 and a 200-day moving average of $31.01.
Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.05). Equities analysts expect that Arcellx, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcellx
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have weighed in on ACLX shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Arcellx from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Arcellx from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Arcellx from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Arcellx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.38.
Arcellx Company Profile
Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arcellx (ACLX)
- Ralph Lauren’s Styled Dividend Is Still In Season
- Dollar Tree Falls As Theft Cuts Into Bottom Line
- Best Buy’s Comeback Is Still At Play, Earnings Call For Patience
- e.l.f. Beauty Has Giant Quarter, Shares Hit New High
- If You Can Only Pick One Stock For The Rest Of 2023, Pick Nvidia
Receive News & Ratings for Arcellx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcellx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.