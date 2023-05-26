Insider Selling: Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) CFO Sells 8,704 Shares of Stock

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) CFO Michelle Gilson sold 8,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $369,571.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,485 shares in the company, valued at $657,493.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Arcellx Price Performance

NASDAQ ACLX traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $42.82. The stock had a trading volume of 276,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,050. Arcellx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.44 and a 52-week high of $48.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.87 and a beta of -0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.49 and a 200-day moving average of $31.01.

Get Arcellx alerts:

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.05). Equities analysts expect that Arcellx, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcellx

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 176.6% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 53,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 34,266 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,841,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,364,000 after buying an additional 1,243,434 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 25,194 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcellx during the 1st quarter valued at $499,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,874,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,752,000 after purchasing an additional 258,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ACLX shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Arcellx from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Arcellx from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Arcellx from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Arcellx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.38.

Arcellx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arcellx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcellx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.