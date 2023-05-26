Insider Selling: Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG) Director Sells C$22,926.20 in Stock

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG – Get Rating) Director Christian Caceres sold 20,842 shares of Amerigo Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.10, for a total value of C$22,926.20.

Amerigo Resources Stock Performance

ARG opened at C$1.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$239.90 million, a P/E ratio of -145.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.79. Amerigo Resources Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$0.85 and a 12-month high of C$1.85.

Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Amerigo Resources had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a negative return on equity of 1.51%. The company had revenue of C$67.68 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amerigo Resources Ltd. will post 0.1611171 earnings per share for the current year.

Amerigo Resources Announces Dividend

Amerigo Resources Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 29th. Amerigo Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,200.00%.

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

Read More

