Insider Buying: Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE) Major Shareholder Buys $24,990.00 in Stock

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Rating) major shareholder Jonathan Sebastiani acquired 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.19 per share, with a total value of $24,990.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 80,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,211.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Jonathan Sebastiani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 19th, Jonathan Sebastiani acquired 42,300 shares of Vintage Wine Estates stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.22 per share, for a total transaction of $51,606.00.

Vintage Wine Estates Stock Down 0.9 %

Vintage Wine Estates stock opened at $1.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.05 million, a PE ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day moving average is $2.18. Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $9.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vintage Wine Estates

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VWE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Vintage Wine Estates in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 7,240.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8,254 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Vintage Wine Estates by 838.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 28,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 25,567 shares during the period. VERITY Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vintage Wine Estates in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vintage Wine Estates during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

VWE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of Vintage Wine Estates in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Vintage Wine Estates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.92.

About Vintage Wine Estates

(Get Rating)

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces and sells wines and craft spirits in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Layer Cake, Cameron Hughes, Clos Pegase, B.R. Cohn, Firesteed, Bar Dog, Kunde, Cherry Pie, and others. It also owns and operates hospitality facilities; and provides bottling, fulfillment, and storage services to other companies on a contract basis.

Featured Articles

