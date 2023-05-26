Insider Buying: Toubani Resources Inc. (ASX:TRE) Insider Buys A$21,125.00 in Stock

Toubani Resources Inc. (ASX:TRE – Get Rating) insider Mark Strizek purchased 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.17 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of A$21,125.00 ($14,083.33).
Toubani Resources Stock Performance
About Toubani Resources
Toubani Resources Inc, an exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of gold properties in West Africa. It focuses on the Kobada Gold project located in Southern Mali. The company was formerly known as African Gold Group, Inc and changed its name to Toubani Resources Inc in June 2022.
