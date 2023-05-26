Insider Buying: The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (LON:HSL) Insider Buys £3,236 in Stock

The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (LON:HSL – Get Rating) insider Victoria Sant purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 809 ($10.06) per share, for a total transaction of £3,236 ($4,024.88).

The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of HSL stock opened at GBX 795 ($9.89) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £593.87 million, a PE ratio of -234.51 and a beta of 1.22. The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc has a 52-week low of GBX 674.33 ($8.39) and a 52-week high of GBX 952 ($11.84). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 808.92 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 835.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65.

The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust Company Profile

The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

