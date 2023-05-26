Insider Buying: Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Director Buys $143,700.00 in Stock

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) Director Akbar Mohamed bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.37 per share, for a total transaction of $143,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 83,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,202,610.93. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Sunnova Energy International Stock Up 0.2 %

NOVA opened at $16.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.13. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.46 and a 1 year high of $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $161.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.54 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 30.75% and a negative return on equity of 13.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Sunnova Energy International

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 123,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 21,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NOVA shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.95.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International, Inc operates as a residential energy service provider. It offers solar energy systems, electric vehicle chargers, and home solar protection. The company was founded by William Jackson Berger in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

