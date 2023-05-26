Insider Buying: Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Major Shareholder Acquires 27,803 Shares of Stock

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 27,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.87 per share, for a total transaction of $1,608,959.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,835,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,023,128.23. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Southwest Gas Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SWX traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.33. 424,082 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,609. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.09, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.27. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.79 and a 52 week high of $95.62.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.41). Southwest Gas had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Gas Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is -65.44%.

A number of analysts have commented on SWX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Southwest Gas in a research report on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Southwest Gas from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Southwest Gas from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southwest Gas in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwest Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.60.

Institutional Trading of Southwest Gas

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Southwest Gas by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 20,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 6,833 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Southwest Gas by 27.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its position in Southwest Gas by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 71,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,447,000 after purchasing an additional 10,383 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Southwest Gas by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 81,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,032,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Southwest Gas by 53,250.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses on purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

