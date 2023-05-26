Insider Buying: Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Director Acquires $99,909.20 in Stock

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) Director Stephen P. Marsh acquired 2,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.40 per share, for a total transaction of $99,909.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 47,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,920,616. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Enterprise Financial Services stock opened at $41.21 on Friday. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 1-year low of $36.16 and a 1-year high of $56.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.29.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.09. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 33.24% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $185.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 18.02%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 48.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 240.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on EFSC. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James cut their price target on Enterprise Financial Services from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Enterprise Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

