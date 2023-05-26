Insider Buying: Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) CIO Acquires 9,700 Shares of Stock

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) CIO Shaul Kuba bought 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.12 per share, for a total transaction of $49,664.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 9,119,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,692,582.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shaul Kuba also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 24th, Shaul Kuba purchased 6,392 shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.08 per share, for a total transaction of $32,471.36.

On Friday, May 19th, Shaul Kuba acquired 1,744 shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.03 per share, for a total transaction of $8,772.32.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Shaul Kuba purchased 17,706 shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.95 per share, for a total transaction of $87,644.70.

On Monday, May 15th, Shaul Kuba bought 9,264 shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.96 per share, for a total transaction of $45,949.44.

On Friday, May 12th, Shaul Kuba purchased 11,705 shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.71 per share, for a total transaction of $55,130.55.

On Wednesday, May 10th, Shaul Kuba acquired 18,600 shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.42 per share, with a total value of $82,212.00.

On Monday, May 8th, Shaul Kuba purchased 18,600 shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.37 per share, with a total value of $81,282.00.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCT opened at $5.06 on Friday. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $3.89 and a 52 week high of $7.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th were issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently -21.94%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I boosted their price target on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the first quarter worth $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Company Profile

Creative Media & Community Trust Corp. is a real estate investment trust that seeks to own, operate, and develop premier multifamily and creative office assets in vibrant and emerging communities throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of the rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental.

