Insider Buying: Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) CFO Buys $52,221.00 in Stock

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Rating) CFO Thomas M. Hennigan bought 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.39 per share, for a total transaction of $52,221.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 73,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,641.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Carlyle Secured Lending Stock Up 0.4 %

Carlyle Secured Lending stock opened at $13.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.23 and a 1-year high of $15.89. The company has a market cap of $692.27 million, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.24.

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Carlyle Secured Lending had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 43.60%. The firm had revenue of $40.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlyle Secured Lending Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.91%. Carlyle Secured Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.01%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CGBD shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Carlyle Secured Lending from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Carlyle Secured Lending from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Carlyle Secured Lending from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st.

Institutional Trading of Carlyle Secured Lending

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Carlyle Secured Lending by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Carlyle Secured Lending by 4.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Carlyle Secured Lending by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in Carlyle Secured Lending by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 62,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in Carlyle Secured Lending by 9.5% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. 21.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carlyle Secured Lending Company Profile

TCG BDC is an externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. TCG BDC is managed by Carlyle GMS Investment Management LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of The Carlyle Group L.P. Since it commenced investment operations in May 2013 through March 31, 2017, TCG BDC has invested more than $2.4 billion in aggregate principal amount of debt and equity investments prior to any subsequent exits or repayments.

Further Reading

