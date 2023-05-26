Insider Buying: British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) Insider Acquires £19,887.10 in Stock

British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND – Get Rating) insider Loraine Woodhouse purchased 5,602 shares of British Land stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 355 ($4.42) per share, with a total value of £19,887.10 ($24,735.20).
Shares of LON BLND opened at GBX 352.50 ($4.38) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 587.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.53. British Land Company Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 317.80 ($3.95) and a 1-year high of GBX 544.80 ($6.78). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 382.57 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 406.34.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.04 ($0.14) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.92%. British Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,833.33%.
Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.7bn (British Land share: £10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.
