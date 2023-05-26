Insider Buying: Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS) Director Purchases 44,000 Shares of Stock

Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) Director William A. Hawkins bought 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.69 per share, for a total transaction of $118,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 140,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,433.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:BVS traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.86. The stock had a trading volume of 705,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,317. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.93. Bioventus Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $10.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $223.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.28.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.11). Bioventus had a negative net margin of 55.77% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $125.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.09 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Bioventus Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Bioventus by 11.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 91,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 9,565 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Bioventus by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 153,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bioventus by 15.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bioventus by 1,845.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bioventus by 57.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 6,917 shares during the period. 46.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Bioventus from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bioventus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinical treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical joint pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products.

