Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Price Target Cut to $55.00

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NGVT. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Ingevity from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ingevity in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Ingevity from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingevity has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.33.

Ingevity Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE NGVT opened at $50.10 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Ingevity has a fifty-two week low of $49.28 and a fifty-two week high of $90.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingevity

Ingevity ( NYSE:NGVT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $392.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.22 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ingevity will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ingevity news, SVP Richard Allen White, Jr. sold 1,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $116,559.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,930. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Richard Allen White, Jr. sold 1,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $116,559.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,930. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Phillip John Platt sold 8,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.71, for a total transaction of $722,888.37. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,183.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,254 shares of company stock worth $1,247,519. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Ingevity by 12,500.0% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingevity by 1,694.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Ingevity by 62.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Ingevity by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingevity by 547.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

Further Reading

