Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) versus TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Head-To-Head Comparison

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) and TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Immunocore and TCR2 Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immunocore -25.53% -16.63% -10.47% TCR2 Therapeutics N/A -97.81% -69.35%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.1% of Immunocore shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.8% of TCR2 Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Immunocore shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.0% of TCR2 Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immunocore $173.59 million 14.35 -$50.99 million ($1.09) -51.99 TCR2 Therapeutics N/A N/A -$151.82 million ($4.20) -0.42

This table compares Immunocore and TCR2 Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Immunocore has higher revenue and earnings than TCR2 Therapeutics. Immunocore is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TCR2 Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Immunocore has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TCR2 Therapeutics has a beta of 1.94, meaning that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Immunocore and TCR2 Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Immunocore 0 0 13 0 3.00 TCR2 Therapeutics 0 6 2 0 2.25

Immunocore presently has a consensus price target of $72.75, suggesting a potential upside of 28.37%. TCR2 Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $4.91, suggesting a potential upside of 180.82%. Given TCR2 Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TCR2 Therapeutics is more favorable than Immunocore.

Summary

Immunocore beats TCR2 Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Immunocore

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. Its other programs for oncology comprise IMC-C103C that is in Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with solid tumor cancers, including non-small-cell lung (NSCLC), gastric, head and neck, ovarian, and synovial sarcoma cancers; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising NSCLC, small-cell lung, endometrial, ovarian, cutaneous melanoma, and breast cancers. In addition, the company's programs for infectious diseases include IMC-I109V, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with chronic hepatitis B virus; and IMC-M113V that is in pre-clinical development stage for patients with human immunosuppression virus. Further, it develops product candidates to provide precision targeted immunosuppression for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Immunocore Holdings plc was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

About TCR2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It is also involved in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development. The company was founded by Patrick A. Baeuerle on May 29, 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

