iMetal Resources (CVE:IMR) Stock Price Down 2.2%

iMetal Resources Inc. (CVE:IMR – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. Approximately 42,788 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 177,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 7.79, a current ratio of 9.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.22.

iMetal Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of resource properties in Ontario and Quebec in Canada. The company explores for precious and base metal resources. Its flagship property is the Gowganda West project covering an area of approximately 150 squares kilometers located in Ontario.

