iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) Short Interest Update

iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 518,000 shares, an increase of 93.5% from the April 30th total of 267,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 520,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

iMedia Brands Stock Down 6.1 %

Shares of iMedia Brands stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.22. The stock had a trading volume of 142,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,068. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.55. iMedia Brands has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $2.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54.

Institutional Trading of iMedia Brands

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iMedia Brands during the first quarter worth about $96,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in iMedia Brands by 22.8% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iMedia Brands by 54.3% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 61,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 21,741 shares during the period. B. Riley Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iMedia Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in iMedia Brands by 15.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 12,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About iMedia Brands

IMBI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on iMedia Brands from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. B. Riley decreased their target price on iMedia Brands from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on iMedia Brands from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on iMedia Brands from $11.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a interactive media company, which owns a growing portfolio of lifestyle television networks, consumer brands and media commerce services. It operates through the ShopHQ and Emerging segments. The ShopHQ segment consists of products sold on its digital commerce platforms, including jewelry and watches, home and consumer, electronics, beauty and wellness, and fashion and accessories.

