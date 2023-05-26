Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $48.69 and last traded at $48.96. 36,555 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 83,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.84.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Iberdrola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.13.
Iberdrola Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.44. The company has a market cap of $78.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73.
Iberdrola Company Profile
Iberdrola SA is a holding company, which engages in the generation, distribution, trading, and marketing of electricity. It operates through the following businesses: Networks, Liberalized, Renewables and Other Businesses. The Networks business engages in the transmission and distribution of energy businesses, as well as those of any other regulated nature, originating in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States and Brazil.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Iberdrola (IBDRY)
- Ralph Lauren’s Styled Dividend Is Still In Season
- Dollar Tree Falls As Theft Cuts Into Bottom Line
- Best Buy’s Comeback Is Still At Play, Earnings Call For Patience
- e.l.f. Beauty Has Giant Quarter, Shares Hit New High
- If You Can Only Pick One Stock For The Rest Of 2023, Pick Nvidia
Receive News & Ratings for Iberdrola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iberdrola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.