Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $48.69 and last traded at $48.96. 36,555 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 83,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Iberdrola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.13.

Iberdrola Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.44. The company has a market cap of $78.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Iberdrola Company Profile

Iberdrola ( OTCMKTS:IBDRY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter. Iberdrola had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $16.59 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Iberdrola, S.A. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Iberdrola SA is a holding company, which engages in the generation, distribution, trading, and marketing of electricity. It operates through the following businesses: Networks, Liberalized, Renewables and Other Businesses. The Networks business engages in the transmission and distribution of energy businesses, as well as those of any other regulated nature, originating in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States and Brazil.

