IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC) Shares Purchased by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 56.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,524,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 552,545 shares during the quarter. IAC accounts for 1.1% of Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in IAC were worth $67,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAC. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in IAC by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in IAC by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in IAC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its position in IAC by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IAC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

IAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of IAC from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of IAC from $85.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of IAC from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of IAC from $54.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of IAC from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.13.

IAC stock traded up $0.64 on Friday, reaching $56.31. 150,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,727. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. IAC Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.52 and a twelve month high of $90.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.91.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. IAC had a negative return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 10.34%. As a group, analysts expect that IAC Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

