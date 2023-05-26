Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) is Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 427,391 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 70,039 shares during the period. Huntington Ingalls Industries accounts for approximately 1.6% of Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 1.07% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $98,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HII. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,664,526 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,033,193,000 after purchasing an additional 67,704 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 823,812 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $164,302,000 after acquiring an additional 47,891 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 446,753 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $103,059,000 after acquiring an additional 15,319 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 341,691 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,821,000 after acquiring an additional 99,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 336,424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,097,000 after purchasing an additional 12,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.13, for a total value of $99,065.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,125,066.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.13, for a total value of $99,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,820 shares in the company, valued at $4,125,066.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 1,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.96, for a total value of $369,086.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,285,890.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,762 shares of company stock valued at $806,831. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HII traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $200.24. 112,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,938. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.16. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.51 and a 1 year high of $260.02.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 5.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.50 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $247.00 to $236.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $244.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.86.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The Ingalls segment designs and constructs non-nuclear ships, including amphibious assault ships, expeditionary warfare ships, surface combatants, and national security cutters (NSC).

